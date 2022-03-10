Bhagwantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhagwantnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhagwantnagar is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bhagwantnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhagwantnagar was won by Hriday Narayan Dikshit of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Shashank Shekhar Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hriday Narayan Dikshit garnered 103698 votes, securing 44.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 53366 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.77 percent.