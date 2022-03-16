Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 17th CM of Punjab at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann.

Mann took oath in Punjabi. Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

It was a landslide victory for AAP as the party won 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly , decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

"I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," said Mann.

Full-proof security arrangements were made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, were deputed for the event. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the event, said the officials. The venue was spread over 50 acres of land with another 50 acres earmarked for parking of vehicles, said the officials.