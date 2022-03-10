Bhagwanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhagwanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhagwanpur is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Bhagwanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Bhagwanpur was won by Mamta Rakesh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Subodh Rakesh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Surendra Rakesh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mamta Rakesh garnered 44,882 votes, securing 48.18 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,513 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhagwanpur constituency stands at 1,23,476 with 66,005 male voters and 57,469 female voters.