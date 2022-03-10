Bhagha Purana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhagha Purana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhagha Purana is an assembly constituency in the Moga district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bhagha Purana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bhagha Purana was won by Darshan Singh Brar of the INC. He defeated AAP's Gurbinder Singh Kang.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Maheshinder Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Darshan Singh Brar garnered 48,668 votes, securing 35.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7,250 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.25 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhagha Purana constituency stands at 1,72,120 with 80,038 male voters and 92,077 female voters.