Bhadohi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhadohi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhadohi is an assembly constituency in the Bhadohi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Bhadohi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bhadohi was won by Ravindra Nath Tripathi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Zahid Beg.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jahid Beg.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravindra Nath Tripathi garnered 79519 votes, securing 33.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1105 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.46 percent.

