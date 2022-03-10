Bhadaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhadaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhadaur is an assembly constituency in the Barnala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bhadaur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bhadaur was won by Pirmal Singh Dhaula of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Mohammed Sadique.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pirmal Singh Dhaula garnered 57,095 votes, securing 44.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,784 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.33 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhadaur constituency stands at 1,57,809 with 74,175 male voters and 83,625 female voters.

The Bhadaur constituency has a literacy level of 64.97 percent.