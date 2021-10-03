Bhabanipur voters gave befitting reply to 'Nandigram conspiracy', says Mamata Banerjee after bypoll win

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee registered a stunning victory from Bhabanipur on Sunday with 58,835 votes.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate for the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 84,709 votes. Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 26,320 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 4201 votes.

Mamata said that the people of Bhabanipur have given a befitting reply to the conspiracy that was hatched in Nandigram.

"I want to thank the people of Bhabanipur, West Bengal and West Bengal, who were waiting for these results. The people of Bhabanipur have given a befitting reply to the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat me in Nandigram. I don't want to say much on a sub-judice matter" she said.

The Chief Minister had earlier lost the Nandigram elections narrowly to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, now leader of the opposition from the BJP in the state assembly. She has since filed a legal challenge to the election result. After Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.

The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes. On the other side, the state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has directed the state government to prohibit victory celebrations and processions to prevent any incident of post-poll violence.

(With inputs from PTI)