Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Mamata's fate as Bengal CM to be decided today

The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypoll elections will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. Bypolls were conducted in three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

But all eyes are on South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Priyanka Tibrewal. Banerjee will have to win Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.

The counting of votes will also be held for Odisha's Pipli today. In Pipli, BJD's Rudra Pratap Maharathy, BJP's Ashrit Patnaik, and Congress' Biswokehan Harichandan Mohapatra are in the fray.