Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Mamata's fate as Bengal CM to be decided today

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Bypolls were conducted in three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur. Mamata Banerjee will have to win the Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.

Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Mamata's fate as Bengal CM to be decided today

  •  The Bhabanipur assembly constituency registered over 57 percent polling during Thursday's by-election

  • All eyes are on South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Priyanka Tibrewal.

  • The counting of votes will also be held for Odisha's Pipli today. 

  • Welcome to our special coverage of the West Bengal bypolls results. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. for three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypoll elections will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. Bypolls were conducted in three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.
But all eyes are on South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Priyanka Tibrewal. Banerjee will have to win Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.
The counting of votes will also be held for Odisha's Pipli today. In Pipli, BJD's Rudra Pratap Maharathy, BJP's Ashrit Patnaik, and Congress' Biswokehan Harichandan Mohapatra are in the fray.
Stay tuned for all the updates
 
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
