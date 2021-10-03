Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Mamata's fate as Bengal CM to be decided today

Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Bypolls were conducted in three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur. Mamata Banerjee will have to win the Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.
The Bhabanipur assembly constituency registered over 57 percent polling during Thursday's by-election
All eyes are on South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Priyanka Tibrewal.
The counting of votes will also be held for Odisha's Pipli today.
Welcome to our special coverage of the West Bengal bypolls results. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. for three assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.