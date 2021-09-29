Bhabanipur bypolls: Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Tibrewal, Srijib Biswas in fray on Sept 30; key facts

Ahead of the Bhabanipur bypoll on September 30, stringent security arrangements were in place with the deployment of 15 companies of central forces. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres, a senior police official said.

Here are the key facts:

Candidates in the fray:

TMC: Mamata Banerjee

BJP: Priyanka Tibrewal

CPI(M): Srijib Biswas

Number of polling centres: 97

Number of polling booths: 287

Kolkata Police officers will be in charge of the security outside the booths.

On the day of the polling, 22 sector mobile, nine HRFS (Heavy Radio Flying Squad) teams, 13 quick response teams (QRTs), nine teams each of the static surveillance team, flying squad, and an equal number of striking forces from surrounding police stations will be deployed, he said. Besides, three sub-division striking forces will also be deployed, he added.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Jangipur and Samserganj where assembly polls will be held on Thursday, an election official said. There are 363 booths in Jangipur and 329 in Samserganj, he said.

The campaigning for the by-poll ended on Monday. Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay so that the party supremo can contest from the seat which Banerjee won in 2011 and 2016 elections.

In the assembly election held in March-April, Banerjee lost the election to Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat. Though she powered the TMC for a third straight term in office, she lost to Adhikari by a narrow margin. She challenged the result in the Calcutta High Court and the case is pending.

Banerjee now must win the by-poll to ensure an unbroken stint as the chief minister. According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected to the legislature within six months of taking the oath of office as a chief minister or a minister. She took oath as the CM on May 5.

The votes will be counted on October 3.

With inputs from PTI