Bhabanipur bypoll will be held as scheduled on September 30, says Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said the byelection to the Bhabanipur assembly seat will be held as scheduled on September 30 . The court dismissed a petition said it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.

A division bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the by-poll was challenged. The chief secretary had in the letter said that a "constitutional crisis" would occur if the by-election to Bhabanipur was not held.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat.

The campaigning for the by-poll ended on Monday. Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay so that the party supremo can contest from the seat which Banerjee won in 2011 and 2016 elections.

In the assembly election held in March-April, Banerjee lost the election to Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat. Though she powered the TMC to a resounding win for a third straight term in office, she lost to Adhikari by a narrow margin and challenged the result in the Calcutta High Court. The case is pending.

Banerjee now must win the by-poll to ensure an unbroken stint as the chief minister. According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected to the legislature within six months of taking the oath of office as a chief minister or a minister. She took oath as the CM on May 5. Besides Banerjee, the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas are contesting from Bhabanipur. Congress has decided not to field a candidate from the seat.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 3.

