Politics Beyond human toll, coronavirus could shake up global politics Updated : March 13, 2020 11:08 AM IST The new coronavirus is shaping up to be a cataclysmic event with far-reaching consequences in global politics. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested on Twitter that the US military may have brought the new coronavirus to Wuhan. The Trump administration, which has offered $100 million in aid worldwide to help other countries deal with the pandemic, has in turn sought to associate China firmly with COVID-19.