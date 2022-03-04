Beyond Binaries: Priyanka Gandhi faces tough test in Uttar Pradesh elections

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been in news for the last few months, as she tries to position the Congress as a relevant political force in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

She has been touring the state for months, becoming the second most visible face of her party, after her brother Rahul Gandhi . The party itself has been on the decline for eight years now, facing massive defeats in two consecutive Lok Sabha polls.

Will Priyanka be able to help her party return to its good old days? The short answer is that things don’t seem to be going the way of the Congress.

The reason: it seems the Gandhi siblings are working on a very long term plan. Instead of focusing solely on direct fights with the BJP in a handful of states with bipolar politics, Priyanka and Rahul seem to be focusing on rebuilding the party organization in states like UP, where the Congress has been irrelevant for three decades now.

Its strategy does not seem to be to allow regional parties like Samajwadi Party a free run in the state. Rather, it seems intent on replacing the SP in the long run. This, however, is easier said than done.

There are only two possible outcomes of the Congress’ desire to strengthen itself in a state where it has no existence. It can either split opposition votes and help the BJP or get decimated, reinforcing its status as a spent force.

In Uttar Pradesh , the Congress seems to be staring at the second possibility. It is the only party in the fray with no vote base in the state. No caste or religious community in the state can be said to be a vote bank for the Congress. In tacitly projecting Priyanka as the face of the party in the state, the Congress risks making people perceive her as a failed leader in the event of a drubbing in the state. If this happens, Priyanka will also stand exposed as someone who cannot hold her own electorally, something that it already being said about her brother.

Priyanka has tried to wean away women voters from other parties, deploying the slogan Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl; I can fight). The Congress also announced that it would give 40-percent of its tickets in UP to women. However, this pitch did not make much impact, as no corresponding announcement was made as regards Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, where the Congress is powerful. The announcement just suggested that the party did not have many winnable candidates in UP, and was thus trying gender-sensitive posturing.

Priyanka has also alleged that rival parties try to divide people on grounds of caste and religion, something that the Congress does not do. However, in a state where castes and religious communities do constitute solid vote chunks, the claim is just being seen as an admission of the party’s weakness in the state.

In UP, the Congress lost its young leaders Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh to the BJP in recent months. Coming from influential families, both found that the bad performance of the Congress in their home state was harming their political careers. Lalitesh Tripathi did not join the BJP but chose the Trinamool Congress, a party that has no presence in UP. This suggested the desperation of people with a family background in the Congress to quit the party, even if no great success beckons in the party they join.

It is true that no party that is non-existent in UP can hope to get a majority in the Lok Sabha . Yet, the focus of the Congress at present should be states where it is locked in direct fights with the BJP. It should leave other states to regional parties, with which it can form alliances to try and upset the BJP in 2024.

However, it seems Rahul and Priyanka are planning for 2029 or 2034, hoping to build the party from scratch in Uttar Pradesh. The danger: more defeats may mean more rounds of defections and the party may not have any significant leader left within a decade.

Moreover, for the Gandhi siblings, UP remains not just a strategic necessity but a matter of family pride. Phoolpur, Amethi and Rae Bareli in the state have been places from where members of the Nehru-Gandhi family have repeatedly won and also gone on to become Prime Ministers. Part of the focus on Uttar Pradesh is to reclaim a family legacy – something easier said than done, as Rahul’s defeat from Amethi in 2019 showed.

Priyanka has succeeded in occupying a significant portion of the media space in the last few months. She is also able to attract crowds in Uttar Pradesh. But none of these may translate into an impressive showing in the polls.

A poor performance in UP will just damage the image of Priyanka — seen till a few years back as the ‘trump card’ of the Congress — as a potential vote-catcher for the Congress.