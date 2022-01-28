Beyond Binaries | From Bose to Savarkar: The ugly war over national icons

These days, the country symbolically seems a house divided like never before. Close on the heels of an unseemly controversy over VD Savarkar, there seems to be another: whether the present government can claim to represent the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had been a socialist and later set up the INA to free India with the help of the Axis Powers — Japan, Germany and Italy — during the second World War.

The criticism is strange, to say the least. In the case of Savarkar, it seems that his later break with the freedom struggle and his clemency appeals while in cellular jail in the Andamans must make him a persona non grata for India decades after his death. So should his Hindutva turn from 1923. It does not matter that he labelled 1857 as the Indian War of Independence and celebrated Hindu and Muslim participation in it as early as 1909, inspired a band of youth at India House in London to overthrow British Rule in India, and was sentenced for life in the cellular jail in the most inhuman of conditions.

A group of intellectuals — and also sections of the Congress — want condemnation of Savarkar to be the only way in which he be remembered. It does not matter that he gave some years of his life to the freedom struggle. Nor does it matter that the Savarkar brothers also corresponded with Mahatma Gandhi at one point of time to seek his advice and good offices on Savarkar's release, just like other prisoners, and that Gandhi not only suggested that Savarkar's case be built as a political prisoner who no longer sought the ouster of British Rule but also wrote the same to the British, also vouching for his "integrity" in the letter. Nor does Savarkar's Dalit outreach seem to matter. He is also despite his acquittal in court openly called Gandhi's assassin by critics, as if they are reading the text of a court judgment.

This stridency over ideological othering has become the bane of sane intellectual discourse in India. And yet, there isn't any consistency here. If the same strident criticism would have been meted out to Syed Ahmed Khan, who much earlier than Savarkar's Hindutva turn exhorted Muslims to take the path of separatism from Hindus and focus on modern education — seeking favourable treatment for the community from the British — it would still have been seen as consistent secular-ideological dogmatism. But in the absence of a similar rage on Sir Syed, India's first organised practitioner of classic communalism inspired by the Divide and Rule Policy, the rage over Savarkar just seems politically partisan.

The Bose controversy hinges on another aspect — can the government claim his legacy? Was he not a socialist? The question itself is absurd. It is only the government that can install a statue of a national leader on India Gate. So, any upholding of his legacy in such an official manner can happen only via the government. If the opposition now wants to do greater justice to Bose, or any other hero of the freedom struggle, it needs to focus on winning elections first.

Also, this isn't the first time that political players in India's diverse society have reached out to those who did not precisely share their ideology.

Take the case of the Congress at independence. A cursory look at the literature around Dr. BR Ambedkar would throw up texts like 'What Congress and Gandhi Have Done To The Untouchables'. Ambedkar was a strident critic of Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress. Yet, he was given a place in the Nehru Cabinet. Did anyone ask whether Nehru could claim to be of the same worldview as Ambedkar? So was the case with Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who believed in Hindu Rashtra but was offered a place in the Cabinet of Nehru, who was critical of the formulation.

Examples abound. Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for killing Saunders, a British policeman, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai after a lathi-charge on protesters against the all-white Simon Commission. He was supposed to kill Scott but killed Saunders by mistake. Yet, posters were put up in Lahore to declare that Lajpat Rai had been avenged. However, the same Bhagat Singh had been critical of Lajpat Rai for his Hindu Mahasabha association. He made a rare gesture for the larger symbolic message, however, as ideological blinkers do not limit great human beings even if they have a worldview.

A similar gesture was made by Netaji toward Mahatma Gandhi, with whom he had had serious differences in 1938-39, while he was setting up the Indian National Army (INA). Netaji called Gandhi Father of the Nation and sought his blessings. Did anyone wonder whether Bose could claim the Mahatma's legacy at that time?

Jaya Prakash Narayan himself collaborated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the 1970s over the question of governance and civil liberties. It isn't that they had the same ideology.

The complete division of national heroes on strictly ideological lines — the BJP's Amit Malaviya was some years ago accused of making viral pics of Nehru with women, including his relatives and family friends, to cast aspersions on his character — is a recent trend that signals a deep and dangerous polarisation in India.

While intellectuals of a liberal variety would have been expected to offer a sense of tolerance, balance and sanity on such issues, they have unfortunately come across as prime agents in fostering distrust for national heroes and a divide on ideological lines.

The Padma Award to Ghulam Nabi Azad — welcomed by Kapil Sibal and some others — also saw the generally balanced and respected Jairam Ramesh of the Congress draw a comparison with Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the state honour: 'He wants to be Azad, not Ghulam'.

The tendency to see the state as suspect and the government as illegitimate because Narendra Modi is the elected Prime Minister isn't one that augurs well for the future of democracy in India.

National heroes — and state awards — are a joint possession of the nation across ideology. It is high-time critics of the regime, and fringe voices within it, understand this and refrain from making India a divided society in the long run.

It is, however, a heartening sign that the recent Padma awards suggest that the central government is trying to occupy the centrist and not just right-of-centre space. However, unfortunately, the same cannot be said of voices claiming to be liberal, but no longer committed to free thought, an important aspect of being liberal.

Elections are lost and won. Damages to the thought process can last longer.