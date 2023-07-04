The present troubles at the temple date back to 1982 when the Tamil Nadu Government tried to appoint an Executive Officer to run the temple administration. This was objected by the Dikshitars and the matter was eventually settled by the Supreme Court in 2014 in favour of the Dikshitars.

Thillai Nataraja temple in the town of Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu is one of the most famous Shiva temples in South India. The present temple dating back to the 10th Century and built by the Chola Kings draws devotees from all over India and even the Tamil diaspora from other parts of the world. For centuries the temple has been administered by the community of temple priests called Podu Dikshitars, a sub sect of the Brahmin community.

The Dikshitars are a small and closely knit community who were given pretty much a free run of the temple administration first by the Kings of yore and later on by the British. The present troubles at the temple date back to 1982 when the Tamil Nadu Government tried to appoint an Executive Officer to run the temple administration. This was objected by the Dikshitars and the matter was eventually settled by the Supreme Court in 2014 in favour of the Dikshitars. The Chidambaram Temple was declared a denominational temple and the Dikshitars could continue to be the administrators.