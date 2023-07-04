The present troubles at the temple date back to 1982 when the Tamil Nadu Government tried to appoint an Executive Officer to run the temple administration. This was objected by the Dikshitars and the matter was eventually settled by the Supreme Court in 2014 in favour of the Dikshitars.

Thillai Nataraja temple in the town of Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu is one of the most famous Shiva temples in South India. The present temple dating back to the 10th Century and built by the Chola Kings draws devotees from all over India and even the Tamil diaspora from other parts of the world. For centuries the temple has been administered by the community of temple priests called Podu Dikshitars, a sub sect of the Brahmin community.

The Dikshitars are a small and closely knit community who were given pretty much a free run of the temple administration first by the Kings of yore and later on by the British. The present troubles at the temple date back to 1982 when the Tamil Nadu Government tried to appoint an Executive Officer to run the temple administration. This was objected by the Dikshitars and the matter was eventually settled by the Supreme Court in 2014 in favour of the Dikshitars. The Chidambaram Temple was declared a denominational temple and the Dikshitars could continue to be the administrators.

However, there have been frequent run ins over the years on a number of issues between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials and the District administration of the Tamil Nadu Government on the one side and the Dikshitars on the other. The latest fracas began when the Dikshitars put up a notice banning worship from the “Kanagasabai” ( a special Court hall inside the temple) for the duration of the Aani Thirumanjanam festival citing security concerns and difficulties in managing the crowds.

The District administration and the HRCE Dept objected and forcibly removed the Notice board. Thereafter Police and officials marched into the Kanagasabai shoving the objecting Dikshitars aside. In the fracas some of the priests claimed that they were pushed and one said that his sacred thread was cut. The Government also issued a GO giving devotees permission to worship from the Kanagasabai. This order has been challenged in the Madras High Court.

A few months earlier videos surfaced on social media that appeared to show child marriages in the Dikshitar community and an FIR was registered by the local Police and some of the Dikshitars were taken into custody. It was then alleged that two finger tests were conducted on some of the girls leading to another controversy.

In the recent past there have also been allegations of the Dikshitars preventing a Dalit lady from worshipping from the Kanagasabai and 20 Dikshitars were booked in this case.

The DMK Government in Tamil Nadu has made no secret of its desire to take over the administration of the temple. HRCE Minister Sekar Babu declared that the Government was examining how it could take over the administration of the temple. In the light of the clear order of the Supreme Court this may seem like bluster but the single mindedness with which the State Government appears to be going after the Dikshitars lends credence to the talk among sections of devotees that a law and order situation could be created to justify a takeover. The DMK as a party evolved out of the anti-Brahmin movement and it still wears its sentiments against Brahmins on its sleeve couching it in the language of anti Brahminism.

The present controversy in Chidamabaram gives the party an opportunity to play to its base. The Dikshitars though are no easy push overs. They have survived over the centuries and guard their turf fiercely. As their endurance during the long legal battle shows they will fight every inch of the way to prevent the Tamil Nadu Government from trampling over what they see as their rights. The only major political party in Tamil Nadu that is on the side of the Dikshitars is the BJP. Its ally, the AIADMk remains non committal. Most other parties support the Tamil Nadu Government.

As both sides dig in for another legal battle there is likely to be only a limited political impact from this issue. So called “Hindu” causes have thus far had only a peripheral impact on the politics of Tamil Nadu and the DMK and its allies have been quick to paint what is happening at Chidamabaram as a “Brahmin” rather than a Hindu issue thus ensuring they don’t get hit by the BJP accusations of the party being anti-Hindu.

Whatever happens in the coming days, Lord Nataraja is going to have his hands full keeping the peace in his abode.

—The author Sumanth C. Raman is a television anchor, political analyst and a sports commentator. The views expressed are personal.

