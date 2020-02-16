#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Bernie Sanders says presidential rival Michael Bloomberg will not excite voters

Updated : February 16, 2020 04:44 PM IST

"The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said at a Democratic party gala.
Early voting started in Nevada on Saturday, with 11,800 Democrats participating. One party official characterised turnout as higher than expected.
