#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Bernie Sanders registers big win in Nevada Democratic vote as Joe Biden trails

Updated : February 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST

Sanders' triumph on Saturday in the first racially diverse state in the campaign suggested he was reaching a broader coalition of Democratic voters with his unapologetic message of social and economic justice, including his signature pledge to provide universal healthcare for all Americans.
For Biden and other moderates who argue Sanders is too liberal to beat Trump and who have been trying to blunt his momentum, however, the Nevada results made the job much harder.
"We have put together a multi-generational, multiracial coalition that is going to not only win in Nevada, it's going to sweep the country," Sanders, a US senator from Vermont and self-described democratic socialist, told cheering supporters in San Antonio, Texas.
Bernie Sanders registers big win in Nevada Democratic vote as Joe Biden trails

You May Also Like

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement