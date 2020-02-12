Bernie Sanders leads in early New Hampshire Democratic results as Joe Biden lags badly
Updated : February 12, 2020 07:45 AM IST
With 25 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders led with 28 percent and Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 23 percent.
Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth in the early results with 8.7 percent, behind Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 percent. Biden, sensing the disappointing result, left New Hampshire for South Carolina before the results started rolling in.
Sanders had taken a lead in recent opinion polls in New Hampshire despite a barrage of criticism from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat against Trump.
