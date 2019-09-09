#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 72 lakh in fines this month under new Act

Updated : September 09, 2019 04:14 PM IST

As hefty challans continue to be handed to erring motorists across the country, in Bengaluru the city traffic police has collected over Rs 72 lakh in fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act so far this month.Â 
The traffic violationÂ that was mostÂ reported inÂ the city was of the pillion rider not wearing a helmet, a rule that came into effect in 2016.
In Bengaluru, one of the highest challans for a single rider was of Rs 17,000 for offences including drunk driving.
