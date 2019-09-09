Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 72 lakh in fines this month under new Act

As hefty challans continue to be handed to erring motorists across the country, in Bengaluru the city traffic police has collected over Rs 72 lakh in fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act so far this month.

The traffic violationÂ that was mostÂ reported inÂ the city was of the pillion rider not wearing a helmet, a rule that came into effect in 2016. The traffic police recorded 2,645 such cases since September 4, which resultedÂ in collection of Rs 26,45,000 in fines.

The rider riding without a helmet was the second most recorded violation, with 1,968 such cases reported since September 4. Using mobile phones when driving, not wearing seat-belts, and riding against traffic on a one-way road, were some of the other mostÂ common offences. The police recorded 72 'drunk and drive' cases, the fines for which would be paid through court fines.

"The day to day collection in terms of traffic challans has tripled since September 1," a senior officer of the Bengauru traffic police said, but did not specify the exact daily fines.

"However, the total number of traffic violations have come down over the past few weeks, which is a sign that people are aware of the hefty fines," he said.

The Bengaluru traffic police has conducted several awareness campaigns on the new Motor Vehicles Act through social media and media, and has also held training for traffic police, the officer said.