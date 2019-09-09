Politics
Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 72 lakh in fines this month under new Act
Updated : September 09, 2019 04:14 PM IST
As hefty challans continue to be handed to erring motorists across the country, in Bengaluru the city traffic police has collected over Rs 72 lakh in fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act so far this month.Â
The traffic violationÂ that was mostÂ reported inÂ the city was of the pillion rider not wearing a helmet, a rule that came into effect in 2016.
In Bengaluru, one of the highest challans for a single rider was of Rs 17,000 for offences including drunk driving.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more