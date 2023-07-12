CNBC TV18
Bengal panchayat poll winners fleeing to Assam, claims BJP
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 10:07:29 PM IST (Published)

As many as 10 candidates of West Bengal panchayat elections have fled to Assam following alleged attacks by Trinamool Congress workers, BJP leaders in the northeastern state claimed.

Nine of these are BJP candidates who won the elections while one was a CPI(M) contestant, they said, according to a PTI report.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday said 133 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in the state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home.
X