Shibpur constituency: TMC's cricketer candidate Manoj Tiwary faces tough pitch

Updated : April 09, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Former India batsman and TMC candidate Manoj Tiwary faces TMC turncoat and BJP candidate Dr Rathin Chakrabarty in Howrah's Shibpur assembly constituency.
The Left Front has nominated veteran Forward Bloc leader Dr Jagannath Bhattacharyya.
The Shibpur constituency will go to the hustings in the fourth phase of the assembly elections on April 10.
Published : April 09, 2021 06:17 PM IST

