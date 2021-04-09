Shibpur constituency: TMC's cricketer candidate Manoj Tiwary faces tough pitch Updated : April 09, 2021 06:17 PM IST Former India batsman and TMC candidate Manoj Tiwary faces TMC turncoat and BJP candidate Dr Rathin Chakrabarty in Howrah's Shibpur assembly constituency. The Left Front has nominated veteran Forward Bloc leader Dr Jagannath Bhattacharyya. The Shibpur constituency will go to the hustings in the fourth phase of the assembly elections on April 10. Published : April 09, 2021 06:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply