Bengal battle: Mamata says PM 'totally incompetent'; Didi hid info on criminal cases, claims BJP Updated : March 15, 2021 09:29 PM IST BJP leader has sought rejection of Mamata;s nomination for not declaring six criminal cases against her Amit Shah made light of the injury Banerjee suffered during the alleged attack in Nandigram Published : March 15, 2021 09:13 PM IST