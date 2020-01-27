Politics
Bengal Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution, demands its repeal
Updated : January 27, 2020 06:58 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity".
The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M) led Left Front.
The BJP legislature party opposed the resolution and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the CAA to help refugees get their citizenship of the country.
