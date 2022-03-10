Benaulim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Benaulim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, losers, vote margin

Benaulim is an assembly constituency in South Goa district, which went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Benaulim was won by Churchill Alemao of the NCP. He defeated AAP's Royla Clarina Fernandes. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by GVP's Caetano R Silva.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Churchill Alemao garnered 9373 votes, securing 43.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5191 votes.