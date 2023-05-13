Belur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate HK Suresh is leading Congress' B Shivaramu by 7,407 votes in the Belur Constituency in southern Karnataka.

In the Belur constituency of southern Karnataka, BJP's HK Suresh has won the election with a total of 63,571 votes. He secured a comfortable victory over Congress' B Shivaramu, who received a total of 55,835 votes, losing by a margin of 7,736 votes.

Belur, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Hassan, holds significance due to its historical and political importance. The constituency, located in Hassan district, is a part of the eight Assembly segments under Hassan Parliament seat.

In the previous 2018 election, KS Lingesha from the Janata Dal (Secular) secured a convincing win by a margin of 19,690 votes, defeating HK Suresh, who was with Congress. In the 2013 and 2008 elections YN Rudresha Gowda of Congress had won from this seat.

Belur constituency is a part of the southern Karnataka region, which has its own unique political dynamics. The constituency is known for its rich cultural heritage and plays a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the state. The seat has traditionally returned Congress and JD(S) candidates since 1989.

Belur has a total of 1,86,610 registered voters, including 94,786 male voters and 91,811 female voters. On the voting day on May 10 a high voter turnout of 81.93 percent was reported from the constituency.

The constituency has a sex ratio of 969 and a literacy rate of 76.07 percent.

The constituency also holds significance in terms of social representation, with the dominance of the Dalit community. The Scheduled Caste (SC) population accounts for approximately 23.79 percent of the constituency's residents.

Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 73.19 percent in the assembly elections held on May 10.