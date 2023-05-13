Belur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate HK Suresh is leading Congress' B Shivaramu by 7,407 votes in the Belur Constituency in southern Karnataka.

In the Belur constituency of southern Karnataka, BJP's HK Suresh has won the election with a total of 63,571 votes. He secured a comfortable victory over Congress' B Shivaramu, who received a total of 55,835 votes, losing by a margin of 7,736 votes.

Belur, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Hassan, holds significance due to its historical and political importance. The constituency, located in Hassan district, is a part of the eight Assembly segments under Hassan Parliament seat.

In the previous 2018 election, KS Lingesha from the Janata Dal (Secular) secured a convincing win by a margin of 19,690 votes, defeating HK Suresh, who was with Congress. In the 2013 and 2008 elections YN Rudresha Gowda of Congress had won from this seat.