Belur election result live: BJP's HK Suresh wins by 7,736 votes

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 2:46:59 PM IST (Updated)

Belur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate HK Suresh is leading Congress' B Shivaramu by 7,407 votes in the Belur Constituency in southern Karnataka.


In the Belur constituency of southern Karnataka, BJP's HK Suresh has won the election with a total of 63,571 votes. He secured a comfortable victory over Congress' B Shivaramu, who received a total of 55,835 votes, losing by a margin of 7,736 votes.
Belur, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Hassan, holds significance due to its historical and political importance. The constituency, located in Hassan district, is a part of the eight Assembly segments under Hassan Parliament seat.
In the previous 2018 election, KS Lingesha from the Janata Dal (Secular) secured a convincing win by a margin of 19,690 votes, defeating HK Suresh, who was with Congress. In the 2013 and 2008 elections YN Rudresha Gowda of Congress had won from this seat.
