Belthara Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Belthara Road Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Belthara Road is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Belthara Road legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Belthara Road was won by Dhananjay Kannoujia of the BJP. He defeated SP's Gorakh Paswan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Gorakh Paswan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhananjay Kannoujia garnered 77504 votes, securing 40.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18319 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.65 percent.

The total number of voters in the Belthara Road constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Belthara Road constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.