Maharashtra and Karnataka governments are engaged in a war of words over the Belgaum border for around three decades now. The dispute is pending before the Supreme Court and recently Shiv Sena demanded a "time-bound programme". Further, there have been claims and counter-claims from both sides.

Reacting to this, the Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has condemned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks and his colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi countered by saying that Mumbai should be included in Karnataka.

Thackeray had on Wednesday reiterated his plea to declare the disputed border areas as a Union Territory till the final verdict of the Supreme Court. "What has happened has happened... Now we have to fight and win... We will have to work for this in a time-bound programme," said Thackeray, who is also President of the Shiv Sena, which is espousing the cause of the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas since years.

"Though the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the manner in which the Karnataka (government) is behaving amounts to contempt of court... They have changed the name of Belgaum (to 'Belagavi'), they have declared it the second capital, constructed a Vidhana Soudha there and held a legislature session," Thackeray had said.

Savadi ridiculed the suggestion by countering, "Mumbai should be included in Karnataka. Until that is done, I request the Central government to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory."

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar had said that the matter is pending before the apex court and all must await its verdict. "The apex court is the last resort to resolve an issue... we have to put forward our point effectively... The Chief Minister (Thackeray) is personally working on it," he had said.

What is the dispute

Belgaum, also known as Belagavi, is currently a part of Karnataka. It was earlier a part of the Bombay Presidency on linguistic grounds. Post-Independence, it became a part of the Bombay state. It was in 1956 that Belgaum was included in the newly formed Mysore state under the State Reorganisation Act while the adjoining areas were included in Maharashtra.

The bone of contention was that Belgaum became a part of Kannada speaking state even though the majority population spoke Marathi. The Maharashtra government had in 1957 submitted a memorandum in this regard and the then Central government formed a Mahajan Commission to look into the matter.

The Commission was headed by the third Chief Justice of India Meher Chand Mahajan. The Commission recommended the exchange of several villages in Belgaum district between the two states but rejected Maharashtra's claim on the Belgaum city.

The Commission said 264 villages to be part of Maharashtra while 247 villages to be part of Karnataka.

The Maharashtra government refused to accept the recommendation of the Commission while the Karnataka government maintained a status quo on it.