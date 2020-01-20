#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Beijing’s new back-door to the Indian Ocean through Myanmar underlines limits of India’s regional ambitions

Updated : January 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST

President Xi Jinping visit to Myanmar this weekend past, the first by a Chinese premier in almost two decades, is, among other things, an education in the stark realities of geopolitics.
Ever since 2011, when nominal democracy was restored in Myanmar, Beijing’s durable relationship with its southern neighbour—cultivated by the military junta which ruled from Naypyidaw—had come under increasing stress.
Like China, India avoided isolating Myanmar in the wake of the Rohingya crisis. But unlike China, it just doesn’t have the resources to be an actor of influence without its Western partners.
