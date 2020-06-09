Politics Behind virus and protests: A chronic US economic racial gap Updated : June 09, 2020 08:35 AM IST Once again, racial inequality underlies rage and despair, especially because the unrest coincides with an economic and health calamity, one that's falling hardest, yet again, on African Americans. The unemployment rate for African Americans has typically hovered around twice the rate for whites. The median black family has wealth of just USD 17,200 — perhaps enough to buy a car — versus USD 171,000 for the median white family.