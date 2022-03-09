0

Behat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Behat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Behat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Behat constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Behat is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Behat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Behat was won by Naresh Saini of the INC.
He defeated BJP's Mahaveer Singh Rana.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mahaveer Singh Rana.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Naresh Saini garnered 97035 votes, securing 38.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25586 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.13 percent.
The total number of voters in the Behat constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Behat constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
