BBMP warns CEOs of IT cos, private organisations refusing to grant paid leave for voting 
By Dhananjay Khatri  May 9, 2023 9:52:33 PM IST (Published)

According to the BBMP, it had come to notice that many IT companies, BT companies and some private organisations are refusing to grant paid leave to eligible voters after which the civic body swung into action and warned CEO's of such companies. The warning comed amid several company employees complained of reporting back to their office or working in shifts.

A day before state of Karnataka goes for polling on Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has warned chiefs of private sector organisations including IT companies of facing strict legal action if any company refuses to declare paid holiday to employees for voting.

According to the BBMP, it had come to notice that many IT companies, BT companies and some private organisations are refusing to grant paid leave to eligible voters after which the civic body swung into action and warned CEO's of such companies. The warning comes amid several company employees complaining of reporting back to their office or working in shifts.
In a detailed release issued on Tuesday, BBMP said that every person employed in any business trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment be entitled to be granted a paid holiday.
