BBC documentary row: Student organisations in Delhi call for screenings, protest against govt block

At the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University at Kashmere Gate, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has given a call for screening the documentary at 1 pm.

Amid the ongoing ruckus following screenings at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University, student outfits across India are raising their voice against the Modi government's decision to block the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his controversial policies since his 2019 re-election.

Trashing the documentary as a "propaganda piece," the government has directed social media platforms to block links and clips to BBC's newly-released two-episode series titled "India: The Modi Question."

All India Student Association calls for protest at Ambedkar University

The left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) will be holding a protest to condemn the events that unfolded at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia earlier this week following a call for screening of the film.

A university official said they came to know about the screening event through media reports. The official said that no permission had been sought from them for the event.

'We cannot allow such a screening': DU proctor

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has announced to show the BBC documentary at 4 pm in Delhi University's North Campus while the Bhim Army Student Federation said it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in DU.

The administration, however, has already denied permission for the event.

The university's proctor Rajni Abbi, however, said on Friday that they will not allow the screening, stressing that the outfits have not sought the administration's permission.

"We have written to Delhi Police regarding this. They will take action. Proper police deployment would be done. We cannot allow such a screening," Abbi told PTI.

"We have received information that NSUI is planning to screen this documentary at the Arts faculty... No permission has been sought for it. We will not allow such behaviour," she said, adding that the film has been banned by the government.

A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made on the campus to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area. "We will ensure that law and order is maintained by the deployment of police personnel, paramilitary forces and patrolling staff. Videography will also be done and we would also be using drones to videograph the entire act," he said.

"However, we are making all the efforts to persuade students to not conduct any screening on the roads in the Delhi University campus. We will ensure that law and order is maintained and have taken adequate measures accordingly," the officer added.

Vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia: 'Nothing happened inside our university'

Vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar on Thursday told ANI that "nothing happened" inside the university and that the protests were "blown out of proportion."

"An attempt was made it was completely foiled. Whatever happened, happened on the streets. It was a small incident blown out of proportion. Out precautionary measures were good," Akhtar said.

On Wednesday, several students from Jamia Millia were detained while protesting the detention of four other students for organising a screening of the contentious documentary. According to the Students Federation of India, which organised the screening, 13 remained detained as of January 26.

Similar scenes were witnessed on the JNU campus on Tuesday where stones were pelted and university administration cut out students' access to power and internet to stop the screening event.

Left-wing organisations stage protests at JNU

Members of various Left organisations staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Thursday against the "hooliganism" of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a day after students claimed that stones were hurled at them during a screening.

The students, affiliated to the Students' Federation of India, Democratic Students' Federation, All India Students Association and other organisations raised slogans against the ABVP and held placards that read "rise in the rage against ABVP hooliganism.

"ABVP goons hurled stones at students gathered for the screening of the documentary. This is hooliganism," AISA JNU president Qasim said.

The protest was organised by the JNU Students' Union. The protestors marched from Ganga dhaba to Chandrabhaga hostel inside the JNU campus.

With agency inputs.