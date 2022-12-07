Bayad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bayad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bayad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Bayad is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the North region of Gujarat. The Bayad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bayad was won by Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala of the Congress party. Zala defeated Chauhan Adesinh Mansinh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Vaghela Mahendrasinh Shankersinh of Congress, defeating Jhala Udesinh Pujaji of BJP.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhavalsinh Zala garnered 79,556 votes, securing 49.66 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 7,901 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5 percent.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|INC
|23.37%
|2017
|INC
|5.0%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
The total number of voters in the Bayad constituency stands at 2,45,651 with 1,25,674 male and 1,19,977 female voters.
The Bayad constituency has a literacy level of 75.79 percent.
