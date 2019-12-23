#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Battle lines harden over Donald Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Updated : December 23, 2019 07:51 AM IST

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of US aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two impeachment charges against Trump on Wednesday over his pressuring of Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
There is little chance he will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in a Senate controlled by fellow Republicans.
