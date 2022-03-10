Bathinda Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bathinda Urban Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bathinda Urban is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bathinda Urban legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bathinda Urban was won by Manpreet Singh Badal of the INC. He defeated AAP's Deepak Bansal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sarup Chand Singla.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manpreet Singh Badal garnered 63942 votes, securing 42.24 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,480 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bathinda Urban constituency stands at 2,29,525 with 1,09,521 male voters and 1,19,995 female voters.

The Bathinda Urban constituency has a literacy level of 68.3 percent.