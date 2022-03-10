Bathinda Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bathinda Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bathinda Rural is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bathinda Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bathinda Rural was won by Rupinder Kaur Ruby of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Er Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Darshan Singh Kotfatta.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rupinder Kaur Ruby garnered 51572 votes, securing 40.58 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10,778 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.48 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bathinda Rural constituency stands at 1,58,082 with 74,286 male voters and 83,795 female voters.

The Bathinda Rural constituency has a literacy level of 68.3 percent.