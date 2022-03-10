Batala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Batala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Batala is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Batala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Batala was won by Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of the SAD. He defeated INC's Ashwani Sekhri.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ashwani Sekhri.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal garnered 42,517 votes, securing 34.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 485 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Batala constituency stands at 1,88,862 with 88,364 male voters and 1,00,494 female voters.

The Batala constituency has a literacy level of 84.72 percent.