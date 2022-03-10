Basti Sadar is an assembly constituency in the Basti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Basti Sadar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Basti Sadar was won by Dayaram Chaudhary of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mahendra Nath Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Jeetendra Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dayaram Chaudhary garnered 92697 votes, securing 44.86 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42594 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.61 percent.