Bassi Pathana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bassi Pathana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bassi Pathana is an assembly constituency in the Fatehgarh district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Bassi Pathana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bassi Pathana was won by Gurpreet Singh of the INC. He defeated AAP's Santokh Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Justice Nirmal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurpreet Singh garnered 47319 votes, securing 41.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10046 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bassi Pathana constituency stands at 149248 with 70576 male voters and 78669 female voters.