Basavaraj Bommai named new Chief Minister of Karnataka

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was named the next Chief Minister of Karnataka on Tuesday in the presence of Central observers and state Incharge and Outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Bommai, a close confidant of Yediyurappa, will take the oath tomorrow, party sources said.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

During his speech, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda and said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.

More details awaited..