Barnala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barnala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Barnala is an assembly constituency in the Barnala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Barnala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Barnala was won by Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher of the AAP. He defeated INC's Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kewal Singh Dhillon.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher garnered 47,606 votes, securing 35.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2432 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.81 percent.

The total number of voters in the Barnala constituency stands at 1,82,502 with 86,280 male voters and 96,214 female voters.

The Barnala constituency has a literacy level of 68.9 percent.