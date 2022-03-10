Barkhera Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barkhera Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Barkhera is an Assembly constituency in the Pilibhit district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Barkhera Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Barkhera was won by Kishan Lal Rajpoot of the BJP. He defeated SP's Hemraj Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Hemraj Verma.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Kishan Lal Rajpoot garnered 1,04,595 votes, securing 49.37 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 57,930 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.34 percent.