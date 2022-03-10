Barhapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barhapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Barhapur is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Barhapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Barhapur was won by Sushant Kumar of the BJP. He defeated INC's Husain Ahmad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mohd Ghazi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sushant Kumar garnered 78744 votes, securing 35.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9824 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.42 percent.

The total number of voters in the Barhapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Barhapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.