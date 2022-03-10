Barhaj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barhaj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Barhaj is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Barhaj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Barhaj was won by Suresh Tiwari of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Murli Manohar Jaiswal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Prem Prakash Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Tiwari garnered 61996 votes, securing 36.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11716 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.95 percent.

The total number of voters in the Barhaj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Barhaj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.