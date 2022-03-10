Bareilly Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bareilly Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bareilly is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bareilly Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bareilly was won by Dr Arun Kumar of the BJP. He defeated INC's Prem Prakash Agarwal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by BJP's Dr Arun Kumar.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Dr Arun Kumar garnered 1,15,270 votes, securing 51.37 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28,711 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.8 percent.