Bareilly Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bareilly Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bareilly Cantt is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bareilly Cantt Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bareilly Cantt was won by Rajesh Agarwal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Mujahid Hassan Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by BJP's Rajesh Agarwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Agarwal garnered 88,441 votes, securing 48.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,664 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.9 percent.