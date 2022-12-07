Bardoli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bardoli constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Bardoli is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the Southern region of Gujarat. The Bardoli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
This year the key candidates from Bardoli constituency were Ishvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP), Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (Congress), and Rajendraprasad Solanki alias Raju Morthana (AAP).
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bardoli was won by Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar of the BJP. Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar defeated the Congress party’s Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Parmar Ishwarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|BJP
|52.3%
|2017
|BJP
|21.53%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar garnered 94,774 votes, securing 58.37 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 34,854 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.53 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bardoli constituency stands at 270043. The constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!