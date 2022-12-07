Bardoli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bardoli constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bardoli is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the Southern region of Gujarat. The Bardoli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from Bardoli constituency were Ishvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP), Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (Congress), and Rajendraprasad Solanki alias Raju Morthana (AAP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bardoli was won by Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar of the BJP. Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar defeated the Congress party’s Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Parmar Ishwarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 52.3% 2017 BJP 21.53% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar garnered 94,774 votes, securing 58.37 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 34,854 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.53 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bardoli constituency stands at 270043. The constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.