Baraut Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baraut Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Baraut is an assembly constituency in the Baghpat district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Baraut legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Baraut was won by Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik of the BJP.

He defeated RLD's Sahab Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Lokesh Dixit.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik garnered 79427 votes, securing 42.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26486 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.3 percent.

The total number of voters in the Baraut constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.