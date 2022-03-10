Barauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Barauli is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Barauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Barauli was won by Shri Dalveer Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Thakur Jaivir Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Dalveer Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shri Dalveer Singh garnered 125545 votes, securing 53.4 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38763 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.49 percent.

The total number of voters in the Barauli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Barauli constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.